Carl's Cards & Collectibles, Inc., offering free sports cards

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. — Carl's Cards & Collectibles, Inc., is offering free sports cards to help fill the sports void. During this COVID-19 pandemic, Carl's Cards is offering any interested sports fans the opportunity to mail a self-addressed, stamped envelope to their store, along with their top three favorite players.

Carl's Cards will do their best to send a free card from the list of favorite players back in the mail to the sender.

Anyone interested needs to send their list and envelope to 22 W. Eagle Road, Havertown, PA 19083.

During this unprecedented time in the world, and lack of current sports, Carl's Cards would like to fill everyone's mailboxes with trading cards and bring excitement to collectors all over.

This offer is available while supplies last.