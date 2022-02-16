Police suspect arson following fire in Carlisle Walmart

A portion of the inside of a Walmart store on 60 Noble Rd. in Carlisle caught fire on Wednesday night. Police believe it to be arson.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Cumberland County officials are investigating a suspected arson after a portion of the inside of a Walmart store in Carlisle caught fire on Wednesday night.

The Carlisle Fire Department responded to the fire that started at 7:30 p.m. at the Walmart on 60 Noble Rd., according to dispatch. Corporal Rogers with the Carlisle Police Department says officers believe arson is behind the blaze.

A video of the incident provided to FOX43 by Hannah Whitsell shows a thick flame rising out of one of the store aisles, sending columns of black smoke toward the store ceiling. Two employees attempt to tame the fire with fire extinguishers without success.

Officials confirmed the fire is out and is not a danger to the community.

Pennsylvania State Police have now taken over the investigation.