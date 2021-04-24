Carlisle Joint Veteran Council cancels Memorial Day parade due to COVID-19 pandemic

CARLISLE, Pa. — The Carlisle Joint Veteran Council announced the cancellation of this year’s Memorial Day parade due to COVID-19.
“The guidelines that we would have been required to enforce were beyond our means,” Council president Kirk Wilson said. “We were uncertain how many participants we would have, knowing already there would be no bands in the line of march.”
He also said the price of liability insurance required by PennDOT and the Borough of Carlisle contributed to the cancellation.
The council will hold a community Memorial Day ceremony will be held May 31.