Carlisle schedules virtual Memorial Day ceremony on Monday

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Carlisle Joint Veterans Council announced that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, an annual community Memorial Day ceremony will be held for Carlisle.

“The big difference is that, instead of gathering downtown, it will be available for viewing on the internet,” Kirk Wilson, council president, said, according to a news release.

Wilson said this year’s program will follow the format of similar years held at Veterans Memorial Courtyard on the Square in Carlisle.

“We had little choice but to cancel this year’s Memorial Day parade,” Wilson, said, “But we couldn’t let this solemn holiday pass without everyone having an opportunity to stop, if only for 30 minutes, to reflect on those who gave their lives in defense of this great country.”

The program will include the three most solemn parts of previous ceremonies:

The Memorial Day Message delivered this year by combat veteran Cong. Scott Perry.

The Armed Forces Medley,

The Reading of the Roll of Honor, a listing of Carlisle area veterans who died in the last year, and

New this year, a special presentation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

Wilson said Patriotic music will be used to feature local historic sites, some of which are seen by few people. He said the other scenes will highlight community services and the beauty of the area.

Southeast Media Productions of Carlisle is producing the video. Craig Hockinson is the creative director and videographer and Wilson is the writer and director.