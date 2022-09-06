Carlisle police searching for missing child who allegedly ran away from home

Heaven Moore, 10, allegedly ran away from her home on Sept. 6 after getting into an argument with her mother.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Carlisle Police are searching for a young girl who reportedly ran away from her home.

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, the department responded to a report of a young child walking around the area alone. Officers responded and made contact with ten-year-old Heaven Moore, who lives on the 100 block of N. West Street.

Moore reportedly briefly spoke with officers before running away from them.

Police later discovered that Moore had run away from her home after getting into an argument with her mother.

Carlisle Police want to reunite her with her family as soon as possible. They are requesting assistance from the public if she is seen.

Moore is described as 4 foot 6 and 80 pounds. She was wearing a sleeveless white T-shirt with blue checkered shorts. She has brown eyes and brown hair, currently styled in a bun on top of her head.

The attached photo is from Moore as she was speaking with the police.