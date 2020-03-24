Carlisle man facing charges for deliberately coughing near elderly victim in grocery store

Daniel Tabussi, 57, is facing charges after allegedly mocking an elderly victim for wearing a mask and deliberately coughing near the victim.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Carlisle man is facing charges after allegedly coughing in close proximity to an elderly citizen and told the victim that he had "the coronavirus."

Daniel Tabussi, 57, is facing simple assault by physical menace, disorderly conduct and other related charges after the incident.

On March 20, police say an incident occurred at the Karns Grocery Store in the 1700 block of Spring Road in North Middleton Township.

Authorities say an elderly citizen who is currently recuperating from pneumonia went to the store during their Seniors-Only hours while wearing a medical face mask and medical gloves.

During that shopping trip, Tabussi allegedly approached the victim and deliberately coughed in close proximity to them.

Authorities say that Tabussi made numerous coughing sounds while smiling and laughing.

He also allegedly mocked the victim for wearing the mask, and told the man repeatedly that he "had the coronavirus."