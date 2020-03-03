Carlisle man facing charges after victim finds hidden cameras, recording devices in home & car

Chad Gsell, 43, is facing charges after it was found he had illegally recorded a victim.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Carlisle man is facing charges after it was found that he had hidden several surveillance camera and audio recorders in a victim's home and vehicle.

Chad Gsell, 43, is criminal use of a communication device, invasion of privacy, and loitering and prowling at night, among other related charges.

Police say a resident in Upper Allen Township reported they had found several surveillance cameras and audio recorders hidden in their house and vehicle.

An investigation revealed evidence that Gsell had used the devices to illegally record the victim.

Police also found evidence that Gsell had planted the cameras and recorders.