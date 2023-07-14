Carlisle Chrysler Nationals is back

Over 3,000 cars are parked at the Carlisle Fairgrounds for one their largest car show of the year.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Over 2,800 cars were parked at the Carlisle Fairgrounds for the 33rd annual Carlisle Chrysler Nationals.

The show is the largest in the world for Mopar, the parts division of the former Chrysler Corporation.

Car lovers could see vintage, classic and modern cars on display, from brands including Chrysler, Dodge, Ram and Jeep.

They also have a sold-out automotive flea market/vendor base where Dodge corporate showcases their new products and gives guests the ride of a lifetime with high-performance thrill rides.

Carlisle Chrysler Nationals runs from Friday, July 14 to Sunday, July 16.