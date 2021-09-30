Carlisle Events ends car show and automotive flea market season with Fall Carlisle

The event runs through Sun., Oct. 3rd.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Fall Carlisle is underway at the Carlisle Fairgrounds.

It's the last event of the calendar year for Carlisle Events and it marks the end of car shows and automotive flea market season.

There is something for everyone at Fall Carlisle. It features 8,100 spaces of vendors selling items like automotive parts, accessories, cars, collectibles and memorabilia.

The event runs through Sun., Oct. 3.

Today though Saturday, gates are open from 7 a.m. - 6 p. m. , and tickets are $12. Event passes are $35.

On Sunday, gates are open from 7 a.m. -12 p.m. , and admission is free.

Every day of the event, kids ages 12-and-under receive free admission. You can purchase discounted tickets online here.

We are at Fall Carlisle this morning. The event runs through Sunday and is the last big event ahead of the winter season. @FOX43 pic.twitter.com/egsxvkDhLj — Chelsea Koerbler (@ChelseaKoerbler) September 30, 2021