Carlisle couple arrested for child endangerment

According to police, Tori Stickler and Jordan Caudle, were arrested on charges of engendering the welfare of a child and drug paraphernalia.

CARLISLE, Pa. — A man and woman were arrested in Middlesex Township last week after police say they were doing drugs in a hotel room with their 9-month-old baby nearby.

Middlesex Township Police were dispatched to the Roadway Inn in Middlesex Township on July 13 for a welfare check on the 9-month-old after it was reported the couple was doing drugs in their room.

Police reports say that an officer arrived at the hotel room of the couple and was refused entry. The officer first spoke with 22-year-old Carlisle man Jordan Caudle at the front door, who eventually brought the couple's 9-month-old out of the apartment. The officer reportedly noted two bruises on the forehead of the baby.

According to the officer, the bruises appeared yellow in color, implying they were older. The bruised area allegedly appeared to be raised as if there was swelling.

The officer then asked Caudle if the child's mother was inside the hotel room. She was and was called over. The child's mother, 29-year-old Carlisle woman Tori Stickler, came to the door and talked with the officer, but allegedly gave them the false name of "Tahonee Fickles."

The officer says that Stickler and Caudle had a similar demeanor of uneasiness, saying Stickler was constantly scratching her face, neck, and arms.

After leaving the scene, the officer reported the incident to Cumberland County Children and Youth Services (CYS).

CYS caseworkers and officers arrived again at the hotel on July 14, where they observed drug paraphernalia within the apartment of Stickler and Caudle. They also say they saw track marks on the arms of both parents.

Caudle and Stickler were taken into custody. Their baby was taken to Hershey Medical Center for their injuries.