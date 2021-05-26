Carlisle businesses join forces to help the families of the victims of the GQ Barbershop shooting

“As a small business owner, it just hits close to home. Something like this, I mean here these guys were just doing business," said Patterson Gilbert.

CARLISLE, Pa. — If you stop by GQ Barbershop from May 26 until May 30, the money spent on your cut will be used for a good cause.

That's because the business will be directly donating the money they make to the families of barbers Kendall Cook and Anthony White who were victims of a shooting last Saturday.

“It kind of came about to just do the haircuts and donate all the proceeds to the families just because that’s what they do. You know, that’s what we do. we cut. so that’s the best way we know how to make a big impact," said Karissa Budde, who works at GQ Barbershop.

The business hopes that through this fundraiser they are able to ease some financial burden on the families.

They say they already feel overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and support they have received from the community.

"Knowing the guys, we knew they had a big impact on a lot of people, i guess personally, I didn't realize how deep that ran and to see it coming together and everybody pulling together and pitching in is phenomenal," said Budde.

GQ barbershop is also receiving some support from over 35 businesses in Carlisle who will be joining forces to help the families as well.

“We’re going to donate a portion of our sales all day long to GQ," said Stephanie Patterson Gilbert, the Owner of Georgie Lou's Retro Candy.

Some of the business owners say they were shaken up by this event happening in a quiet town like Carlisle.

They hope that this fundraiser begins the healing process of a tragic event.

“It helps people to help. You know it helps them cope and deal with their own emotions if they can put their efforts towards something else," said Patterson Gilbert.