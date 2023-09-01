Carlisle Area School District says internet system has been shut down due to 'possible security incident'

The Carlisle Area School District alerted families with students attending its schools that its internet system has been shut down.

The Carlisle Area School District alerted families with students attending its schools that its internet system has been shut down due to a "possible security incident."

The district posted that announcement on its website on Friday morning.

In full the announcement reads:

Dear CASD Families, Yesterday afternoon we learned of a possible security incident on our internet system. In an abundance of caution, we have shut down our internet system until it can be fully investigated. There is no known safety threat to our schools, students, or staff; however, we will be operating without internet in the school district today. Our phones are fully functional, and our website is up and running. We worked throughout the evening on this matter, and our teachers and staff are aware of this challenge.

A few notes:

• We have a full list of school building phone contacts on our website, which is operating, and you can access them here.

• Our school nurses and administrators downloaded all the emergency contacts for all of our students, so if there were to be an emergency with our students, they will have families’ contact information.

• We are limiting parent and visitor access to our schools at this time. If you need to pick up your child, please simply call the office and we will work through your child’s dismissal plan. • Our food service department will be operational and has developed a workaround for student account information.

• Our students will not be able to use any internet-based applications on their laptops or iPads today at school. We will keep you informed with updates and do our best to provide additional information as we learn more and work to get our internet back online as quickly as possible. We are working with experts who specialize in helping schools and similar organizations respond to this kind of issue. Thank you for your support as we work through this situation.

Sincerely,

Dr. Colleen Friend, Superintendent