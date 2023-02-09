Carlisle Area School District says no 'immediate threat,' able to reconnect to internet

The school district says that the investigation is ongoing, but a team of security specialists told administrators that there is no immediate threat to the system.

Example video title will go here for this video

CARLISLE, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from Sept. 2.

The Carlisle Area School District alerted parents of students on Monday that classes were expected to be held normally on Tuesday as the internet system was set to be reconnected.

The move comes after the district says a team of security specialists told administrators that there is no immediate threat to the system, after a "possible security concern" arose late last week.

On Friday morning, district officials notified parents that its internet system was shut down due to a "possible security incident." The potential security breach was discovered on Thursday afternoon.

Carlisle students remained in school for the day, however they were unable to use school laptops or iPads during the day. The school district also limited school access for parents and visitors.

Due to Monday's update, the internet system was expected to be reconnected, and class was expected to be held as normal on Tuesday.

Here is the full message parents received from the school district:

Dear Carlisle Area School District Parents,

District Administrators met this afternoon with the team of security specialists assisting our District after the possible security concern related to our computer network last week. While our investigation into this incident is ongoing, they informed us that there is no immediate threat to our system, and we can reconnect to the internet. I'm pleased to share with you that we expect school to be held normally tomorrow, Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

Our technology department members will be in our schools throughout the day tomorrow to assist staff and students who may need assistance resetting passwords or with any other technical issues. We have asked staff to provide grace to students who were unable to access online resources or complete online assignments since being offline this past Thursday. In addition, we ask for your patience with staff, who will be catching up on email communications as well.

This matter is still an active investigation, and because of this, we are somewhat limited in what we're able to share about this matter. We do appreciate all of your patience.

We look forward to seeing our students tomorrow.

I hope you had a fantastic holiday weekend.

Collen M. Friend, Ed.D.

Superintendent