SUNBURY, Pa. — The Greater Susquehanna Valley United way is opening a career closet so that folks can look their best on job interviews.

With so many people out of work because of the COVID-19 pandemic, professional clothing is not the first thing on their minds. But when it's time for a job interview, many people find themselves scrambling for something to wear.

"I found that locally we were really under-resourced. We only had one small offering at our PA CareerLink," said Angela Hummel, a board member at the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way.

The nonprofit is launching a Career Closet at its office in Sunbury. It will offer job-related clothing to people in need.

"The goal will be to get one to three outfits in the hands of anyone who visits who might be in need. All of this will be at no cost to the client," Hummel said.

"Folks who are looking to access the Career Closet can schedule an appointment, and we'll pair you up with a volunteer who will take you through that process," said Seth Joseph.

Clients who qualify will also be given a packet with interview and resume tips.

"I think the need exists during the pandemic when people are really struggling, but also while some people are out of work, some people are working from home. But the need still exists to look good at an interview and to look good working from home as well," Hummel added.