Card skimmer found at Dauphin County 7-11

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Middletown Borough Police are asking customers of a Dauphin County 7-11 to check their bank accounts.

A card skimmer was found at the 7-11 located on East Main Street in Middletown Borough.

According to police, the skimmer was discovered by a store employee on Oct. 14. The skimmer was reportedly attached to the countertop card reader.

The discovery was reported to Middletown Borough Police on Oct. 26.

It is unclear how long the skimmer was in place, but police are asking any customers of the store who used a debit or credit card to check their account and contact their bank.