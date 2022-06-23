Carbon monoxide leak at Chambersburg Kohl's sends 15 to hospital

A total of 28 people were evaluated on the scene, with 15 sent to the hospital for further treatment, emergency responders said Thursday.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A carbon monoxide leak at a Chambersburg Kohls sent 15 people to the hospital on Thursday, emergency responders said.

The Penn State Health EMS department responded to a report of an unconscious patient at a Kohls store located on 955 Norland Avenue.

Upon entering the building, the EMS detected high levels of carbon monoxide in the building. They alerted the Franklin County Department of Emergency Services and Chambersburg Fire Department, who both arrived on scene.

The store was in the process of evacuation and no further victims were located.

Firefighters measured carbon monoxide levels exceeding 280 parts per million, emergency responders said.

In total, there were 28 individuals medically evaluated on the scene. Fifteen people were transported to Chambersburg and Waynesboro hospitals for high levels of carbon monoxide present in their bodies.

One patient was transported to a specialized hospital for further treatment. The health status of that patient is not currently known. The status of how many patients have been released also has not been made available.