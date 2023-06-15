Stephen Bretzik and three other Team USA members leave in two weeks to head to Europe for the Junior Wildwater World Championship.

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Being on the Lehigh River in his kayak at the Lehigh Gorge State Park in Jim Thorpe is where Stephen Bretzik III feels most comfortable.

"When I'm not in that boat, I'm in another kayak. I'm always in a boat. The day I'm not in a boat is like one day a week," Bretzik III said.

It's a hobby of his that turned into a passion when the 17-year-old started competing in Wildwater Kayaking races just a year ago.

His most recent race in Maryland, along with the first-place win, qualified him to represent Team USA in an upcoming competition in the Czech Republic.

Giving him what he calls a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"Everyone talks about the narrow gate, like you know you got one shot. You have to do this, you gotta do this," Bretzik III said. "It's like this sport is so small, and hopefully, it doesn't stay this small. Hopefully, it grows. Like I said, I kinda just walked down there and raced and won, and now I'm here."

But his dad Stephen Bretzik Jr. says he's been training for this his entire life, whether he knows it or not.

"He always spends the extra time, and when he got into racing, all that time that he spent racing 7-8 years just becoming a good kayaker paid off, so he was able to really improve quickly," Bretzik Jr. said.

Bretzik III, along with three other USA team members, leaves in two weeks to head to Europe for the Junior Wildwater World Championship.

They'll have five days of training before hitting the water to compete.

"It is definitely something I never could have thought of," Bretzik III said. "Especially a year ago for never even doing it before, going this far into it already."

"I know he will represent, you know, our country, our family, our community really well when he's over there, and I think people are just as excited as he is for someone local to get this amazing opportunity," Bretzik Jr. said.

The competition runs from July 5th to the 8th.

A gofundme has been started to help Bretzik III get to Europe; if you would like to donate to him, click here.

