Car seat safety check available in Mechanicsburg on Thursday

Rep. Sheryl Delozier (R-Cumberland) will host a car seat safety check on Aug. 31 from 4-7 p.m. at Platinum Preowned, located at 6039 Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg.



Certified car seat technicians, South Central PA Highway Safety and local law enforcement will be on hand at the event to ensure child safety seats are properly and securely installed in each vehicle. Parents and caregivers will also learn how to correctly install car seats.



"Vehicle accidents are a leading cause of death for children; but having a car sear properly installed can make a lifesaving difference," Delozier said. "When car seats are properly installed, we know they can drastically reduce the risk of fatal injury. I want to give families in the 88th District the opportunity to be assured their children are protected by properly installed car seats. I hope many people take advantage of the important services at this event."



Research shows that child safety seats, when properly installed, reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71% for infants and 54% for toddlers, Deloizer's team said.



Pennsylvania law dictates that until the age of 2, children must be in a rear facing car seat until the child outgrows the maximum height and weight constraints designated by the manufacturer. Children ages 4 through 8 must be in an approved booster seat when riding in a vehicle.



RSVPs are recommended, not required for those attending the car seat safety check. Reservations and more information can be found by contacting Deloizer's district office at 717-761-4665 or RepDelozier.com/Events.