Car seat check | Family First

YORK, Pa. — Installing a car seat can be stressful, but it’s important to get right. Luckily, there are trained professionals out there who can help.

“The car seats and harnesses together help keep the child in place [and] if installed tightly, help manage the crash forces,” explained Joe-Anne Ward-Cottrell, a coalition coordinator with Safe Kids York County.

Ward-Cottrell says first and foremost, you want to make sure you have the right car seat, and car seat setup, for your child

“We want to keep children rear-facing up until age two. If they still fit in that car seat rear-facing, the longer the better,” explained Ward-Cottrell, “Once kids are forward facing, it’s best practice to use those harnesses up until age seven and then in a booster seat until a child is about 4’9”.”

With each car seat being slightly different, you're urged to check the owner's manual before installing. That being said, there are a few universal tips to keep in mind, like using the LATCH system or seat belt to install a car seat but not both at the same time. While it’s important to make sure the straps are pulled tight, keep in mind there may be some wiggle.

“You want to make sure at the belt path that the car seat doesn’t move more than an inch. It can wiggle some and that’s ok,” said Ward-Cottrel. “Engineers have allowed for that give so that the car seat can move in a crash the way it’s meant to”.

It’s also important to remember to use the top tether for front-facing car seats.

Organizations like Safe Kids and some police departments, sheriff’s offices and fire departments have professionals trained on how to properly install a car seat.

Safe Kids York County, The Center For Traffic Safety and the York County Sheriff's Department are conducting a FREE Car Seat Safety Checkup during the 2023 York State Fair.

Friday July 21, 2023 & Friday July 28th, 2023