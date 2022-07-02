Crews ask people to avoid area of York Hills Apartments after overturned vehicle, gas leak

YORK, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from Feb. 2022.
A car has overturned at York Hills Apartments, and crews are advising people to avoid the area due to a gas leak.
Both police and fire personnel are on the scene of the crash in the 1900 block of Queenswood Dr. in York Township.
It is unclear what occurred, but a car overturned and at least one person is inside the vehicle. The extent of their injuries, if any, is unknown.
Authorities also say there is a gas leak and are asking people to avoid the area. It is unclear if the leak was caused by the crash.
This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene and we will provide updates as they become available.