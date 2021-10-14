West Cocalico Township home in flames after being struck by 2 vehicles

A two vehicle crash into a multi-family residence in Lancaster County resulted in a dwelling fire.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Ephrata Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash into a residence in West Cocalico Township on Oct. 14, where the home caught fire shortly after.

According to police, the call came in at 7:16 p.m. after a 2016 Subaru WRX traveling southbound on South Cocalico Road collided with a 2013 Dodge Ram traveling eastbound on Route 897.

Both vehicles then struck a multi-family residence, sending the two vehicles and the home up in flames.

According to police, both drivers and one passenger were able to free themselves from the vehicles before the Dodge Ram sparked what led to a dwelling fire.

Four adults and six children were displaced from the residence with no injuries and were assisted by the American Red Cross, officials report.

The operator of the Subaru was transported to Lancaster General Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.