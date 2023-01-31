Car crashes into Red Lion Senior High School, police investigating

A silver Honda sedan was allegedly driven into the building, causing substantial damage.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a car that struck Red Lion Senior High School Tuesday night.

According to the York County Regional Police Department, officers were dispatched to the high school at 7:22 p.m.

The fire department and school officials are currently assessing the damage.

Red Lion School District released the following statement on Facebook:

At approximately 7:20 PM this evening the Red Lion Area Senior High School Administration, District Administration and Emergency Services immediately responded to a single-vehicle crash that occurred at the rear portion of the Red Lion Area Senior High School, adjacent to the Fitzkee Center entrance.

The area impacted by this incident was the athletic trainers’ room and as a safety precaution, will not be utilized or available to students and staff until further notice. All normal daily school operations will occur on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.