Vehicle crashes into building in Franklin County

Around 5:45 a.m., authorities say that the Fayetteville Fire Department responded to the 2000 block of Lincoln Way East in Guilford Township for a report of a vehicle into a building.

Once on scene, crews discovered the vehicle had traveled through the building, striking multiple oxygen and propane cylinders along the way, according to the department.

Fire officials say only one tank had been ruptured. The driver was able to free themselves from the aftermath of the crash. There is no word on if they suffered injuries in the crash.

There were no other hazards or injuries reported as a result of the crash, according to the department.