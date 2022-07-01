14-year-old crashes car into side of a garage, police in Lancaster County say

The mother of the juvenile allowed the minor to operate the vehicle while she was in the passenger seat.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A 14-year-old juvenile crashed a car they were driving when they left the roadway and struck the side of an unoccupied garage.

The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department responded to the scene mid-Friday morning.

The damage, which occurred on the 700 block of Hopeland Road near Hanna Drive in Clay Township, was extensive to the garage wall.

The vehicle, a 2000 Chrysler sedan, crashed through the side of the cinder-block wall garage, penetrated the opposing interior wall, and came to a rest inside the garage, according to police.

Officers responded to the incident Friday morning. An investigation revealed that the juvenile's mother, Laurellyn Schrom, from Lititz, was the owner of the vehicle as well as the passenger.

According to police, Schrom had allowed the juvenile to operate the vehicle.

The occupants sustained minor injuries and were evaluated on the scene by EMS. Both were taken to the hospital for further treatment and evaluation.