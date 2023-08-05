Capital Region Firefighter Recruitment Campaign exceeds goal

The Capital Region Firefighter Recruitment Campaign yielded 71 new volunteer firefighter, 21 more than the goal.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — The Capital Region Firefighter Recruitment Campaign is seeing more success than they expected.

Just one year into their four-year-long recruitment campaign, 71 new volunteer firefighters have joined the program.

Their original annual benchmark goal was 50.

The recruitment initiative was created by leaders within the Capital Region Council of Governments (CapCOG), a voluntary collective body which united 21 fire companies within the East Shore, West Shore and Capital Region.

This recruitment effort comes at no extra cost to taxpayers. The campaign is funded by a four-year Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Grant from Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

However, fire officials said there is still work to be done to make up for the shortages of volunteer fire fighters across the Capital region. They hope to continue these recruitment numbers throughout the campaign.

Keegan Toot, president of the New Kingstown Fire Department, urges more young people to join. He said they will not regret it.

"The feeling you get when you’re able to help people is just second to none," said Toot. "We are the answer to most peoples' problems."