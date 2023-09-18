Capital City Mall evacuated due to police activity, officials say

According to officials with the Department of Public Safety in Cumberland County, the Capital City Mall has been evacuated due to a police incident.

According to officials with the Department of Public Safety in Cumberland County, the Capital City Mall in Camp Hill has been evacuated due to a police incident, and people are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

There is no word on what the activity involves or if anyone has been injured at this time.