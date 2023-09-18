x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Capital City Mall evacuated due to police activity, officials say

According to officials with the Department of Public Safety in Cumberland County, the Capital City Mall has been evacuated due to a police incident.
Credit: FOX43

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Capital City Mall has been evacuated on Monday due to police activity.

According to officials with the Department of Public Safety in Cumberland County, the Capital City Mall in Camp Hill has been evacuated due to a police incident, and people are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

There is no word on what the activity involves or if anyone has been injured at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the scene, and we will provide updates as they become available.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

Tasting Greer's Burger Garage's National Cheeseburger Day creations

Before You Leave, Check This Out