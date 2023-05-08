Majority of Pennsylvania counties not offer text-based communication with 911

According to PEMA, just as in a voice call, the 911 telecommunicator will continue to ask more questions about the emergency, confirming important information.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Text-to-911 is a service that allows the public to send a text message to contact emergency service providers.

According to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA), just as in a voice call, the 911 telecommunicator will continue to ask more questions about the emergency, confirming a victim's location, the people involved and any other important details.

Text-to-911 may be most helpful in these emergency situations:

By individuals who have speech or hearing impairments, or who are having a medical emergency that renders them incapable of speech;

Instances when making noise may endanger the caller, such as a home invasion/robbery, or instances of domestic violence or an abduction.

Typing questions and answers back and forth with a 911 telecommunicator takes a considerable amount of time, so please be patient and be as clear and concise as possible with your answers. For this reason, a voice call is still preferred.

To send a 911 text message, follow these steps:

Step 1: Create a new text message or conversation

Create a new text message or conversation Step 2: Type 911 in the "To" or "Recipient" field

Type in the "To" or "Recipient" field Step 3: Describe your location: Include the address and municipality (township or borough)

Describe your location: Include the address and municipality (township or borough) Step 4: Describe the situation: Include what type of emergency help is needed

Describe the situation: Include what type of emergency help is needed Step 5: Send the text message

Text-to-911 is an important tool to enhance communications with the public in an emergency, but it has many limitations. It's important to keep these things in mind:

A text or data plan is required to place a text to 911.

Text-to-911 conversations cannot include more than one person. Do not send your emergency text to anyone other than 911.

Do not use abbreviations or emojis.

Voice calls are real-time communication and Text-to-911 is not. As with all text messages, text messages to 911 may take longer to receive, may get out of order, or may not be received at all.

911 call takers will not be able to hear any background noise that could help with assisting during the emergency.

Location information will be limited to the cell tower that your cell phone is communicating through. A 911 telecommunicator won't automatically know where you are.

At this time, the majority of Pennsylvania counties have all four cellphone carriers deployed (AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon). Tan counties, including Sullivan, Northumberland and Lebanon Counties have requests for deployment in progress.