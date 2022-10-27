Camp Hill residents file lawsuit over political yard sign ordinance

The ordinance limits people to displaying two political signs on their property, with violators facing a $1,000 fine.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Free speech vs. a local town ordinance. That is the debate going on in Camp Hill.

The Cumberland County borough has an ordinance limiting the number of political signs in residents' yards. People are restricted to displaying two political signs on their property within 60 days of the election. Anyone caught violating the ordinance faces a $1,000 fine.

The ordinance is causing mixed reactions from neighbors.

“I don’t mind being restricted to two signs, but I didn’t know there was a fine of $1,000," said Frank Suran.

“If I’m a property owner in Camp Hill, I should be able to have political signs on my yard," said Kim Hoover.

Two residents along with the Camp Hill Republican Association joined a lawsuit against the borough to challenge the ordinance.

Attorney Marc Scaringi argues that the rule limits the exercise of free, political speech.

“This is free speech at its most important time," said Scaringi. "It’s the purest form of expressing your speech, as to which candidate you advocate for and want to win an election.”

Camp Hill voters will be deciding on five races in two weeks, two statewide and three local races. Scaringi argues that political signs not only help express free speech, but also help candidates from campaigns large and small.

“Think about those candidates who are third-party candidates, who don’t really have much funding at all and don’t have a lot of party resources behind them," said Scaringi. "The yard sign is incredibly important and cheap.”

A state judge granted a temporary injunction to the ordinance on Thursday, allowing people to place as many signs out as they like without worrying about getting fined.

Some Camp Hill voters hope this marks the beginning of the end for the yard sign ordinance.

“It’s never been a problem before," said Adrian Murray. "We’ve had multiple elections and people had multiple signs, and I’ve never seen a problem or heard a complaint.”