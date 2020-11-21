Camp Hill police warn public of Social Security scam calls

"These calls are requesting the purchase of gift cards from local department stores to clear the warrants," police said in a release.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Camp Hill police are urging the police to be aware of Social Security scam calls.

The police department says they have received numerous calls from residents about Social Security contacting them and notifying them about outstanding warrants.

"These calls are requesting the purchase of gift cards from local department stores to clear the warrants," police said in a release.