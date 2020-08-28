x
Two people displaced after house fire

Emergency dispatchers say crews were dispatched to the 100 block of South 18 Street around 3:47 p.m.
CAMP HILL, Pa. — Two people are displaced following a two alarm house fire in Camp Hill Borough. 

Emergency dispatchers say crews were dispatched to the 100 block of South 18 Street around 3:47 p.m. 

The fire grew to 2 alarms for more manpower and heat acording to fire officials. 

A homeowner says before first responders arrived, a wire got in the house spouting and they started to smell smoke coming from inside the house.

Nobody was injured as a result of the fire and it is still under investigation. 

The Red Cross is helping two adults who were displaced in the fire. 

Fire is still under investigation and 109 is condemned but 111 is being looked at.