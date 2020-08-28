Two people displaced after house fire

Emergency dispatchers say crews were dispatched to the 100 block of South 18 Street around 3:47 p.m.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Two people are displaced following a two alarm house fire in Camp Hill Borough.

Emergency dispatchers say crews were dispatched to the 100 block of South 18 Street around 3:47 p.m.

The fire grew to 2 alarms for more manpower and heat acording to fire officials.

A homeowner says before first responders arrived, a wire got in the house spouting and they started to smell smoke coming from inside the house.

Nobody was injured as a result of the fire and it is still under investigation.

The Red Cross is helping two adults who were displaced in the fire.

Volunteers are assisting 2 adults with shelter, food, and clothing following a home fire that occurred this evening on the 100 block of 18th Street in Camp Hill (Cumberland County). — American Red Cross Greater PA (@RedCrossGPA) August 28, 2020

15:53 hours today, call came in for trees and wore tangled up due to wind and the tree was smoldering.

The home owner to described before first responders got there that a wire got in the spouting and then there was a blue flash and they started smell smoke coming from inside the residence, they then evacuated and there were no injuries it became a second alarm due to they needed more people and because of the heat.