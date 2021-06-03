Not a fan of traditional camping? Camp Hebron in Dauphin County provides camping with amenities

Sites include beds, a small seating area, ceiling fan and coffee maker. Guests also have access to a swimming pool and volleyball and basketball court.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Glamping has come to Camp Hebron, a Christian camp and conference center in Halifax Township, Dauphin County.

For those unfamiliar, glamping means camping with the comfort and luxury of being in a home.

Officials at the camp renovated four shelters that have been unused for years to provide an alternative for those who aren't favorable of traditional camping but still want to have fun outdoors.

"Glamping is really popular now and a lot of people, they don't want to do the regular camping, they don't want to rough it too much," said Tammy Briggs, communications director for Camp Hebron.

Two of the glamping sites are intended for couples and the other two for families. Sites include beds, a small seating area, ceiling fan and coffee maker.

Guests also have seasonal access to a swimming pool, volleyball and basketball court, playground equipment, hiking trails and more.

The camp opened the sites on Memorial Day weekend, and camp organizers said the locations will remain open until the fall.

A two-night minimum is required to stay, according to camp officials.