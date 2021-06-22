Camp Discovery attendance back to pre-COVID-19 numbers

The W. Dale Brougher Foundation YMCA camp is making room for the kids to come back.

SHREWSBURY, Pa. — Camp Discovery at The W. Dale Brougher YMCA in Shrewsbury, Pennsylvania hasn't missed a beat.

"We have kids all over the place. Our summer camps are going great," says Sports Camp & Aquatics Director, Travis Bowman.

Back in 2020, the camp was only seeing half the amount of attendance it's seeing this year.

"Last year, we had significantly less campers. We had around 50 campers a week. We did a lot of different things with them with spreading them out, social distancing, smaller groups, all that good stuff, hand washing," Bowman explained.

Providing kids who are out of school with plenty of activities like arts and crafts and swimming, the camp is the doing the best it can to give back a normal camp experience, and summer, to the kids.

"Last year, we weren't able to do any field trips. This year we've got field trips planned in July and August to go to some bowling alleys," Bowman said.

Despite the social changes, Bowman believes the kids understand the precautions they are taking to stay safe and healthy.