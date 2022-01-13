x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Caller at helicopter crash site told 911 pilot wasn't alert

The pilot somehow crash-landed the helicopter without loss of life next to a church in a residential area of suburban Philadelphia.
Credit: AP
A crashed medical helicopter is removed from the scene in the Drexel Hill section of Upper Darby, Pa., on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Authorities and a witness say a pilot crash landed a medical helicopter without casualties in a residential area of suburban Philadelphia, miraculously avoiding a web of power lines and buildings as the aircraft fluttered, hit the street and slid into bushes outside a church. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. — A man at the scene of a medical helicopter crash outside Philadelphia this week told a dispatcher he was most concerned about the infant girl who survived, but that the pilot was the only passenger not alert after the wreck.

 The unidentified caller described the pilot as a middle-aged man in the transcript released Thursday by Delaware County officials. 

The pilot somehow crash-landed the helicopter without loss of life next to a church in a residential area of suburban Philadelphia. 

Authorities said the pilot’s injuries were most severe, but the other two adults and the girl were "miraculously unhurt."

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here. 

In Other News

At least one person injured, Interstate 81 northbound closed in Cumberland County after crash