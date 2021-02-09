Businesses start the clean up process after Wednesday's storm

“No matter how much we prepared, we couldn’t prepare for this damage," said Russ Jacobs, the owner of Green Valley Swimming Pool.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — After the storm comes the cleanup.

One day after Tropical Depression Ida made its way through Central Pennsylvania, area businesses were assessing the damage and beginning repairs.

“No matter how much we prepared, we couldn’t prepare for this damage," said Russ Jacobs owner of Green Valley Swimming Pool in West Manchester Township, York County.

“We lost all of our outfield," said Jacobs. "The volleyball sand is spread out all over the outfield. We have a filter room, pumps are damaged. We had mud in the snack bar."

Jacobs says they’ve had an army of volunteers working since dawn in hopes of being able to open over Labor Day weekend, which was supposed to be their last of the season.

“We’ll see how we do today and tomorrow and determine if we’re going to open this weekend or not," he said. "We’d like to but we’ll see what we can do."

Workers at Grandview Golf Course are cleaning up too.

“ A lot of the time the creek overflows," said Jordan Chronister, co-owner of the course. "It’s always flooding when there’s a few inches that they’re calling for. This year we didn’t expect any bridges to get wiped out. We have a bridge on (hole No. 4) that we’ll need to replace, and a bridge on 13 at the pond that we’ll need to replace."

Most of the course's holes were also under water Thursday afternoon.

However, Chronister said, the course should be back up and running in a couple of days.