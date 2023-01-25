Business leaders across York remember Jon and Tim Kinsley

Leaders of Kinsley Enterprises are remembered for being philanthropic, caring, and being true advocates of York.

YORK, Pa. — The York community continues to mourn after the tragic deaths of Jonathan and Tim Kinsley, leaders of the well-known Kinsley Enterprises. Jon and Tim were tragically killed during a skiing accident in Canada on Monday.

The brothers helped expand their family business into a multi-state company. Kevin Schreiber of the York County Economic Alliance added they were leading figures in the community.

“Obviously, this is one of the most impactful tragedies the York community has experienced," said Schreiber. “It’s nearly impossible to turn a corner in the York community and not encounter a project, an endeavor, an initiative that doesn’t have a Kinsley fingerprint.”

“Tim and his brothers are just vibrant people and lived life to the fullest," said Jane Conover, president of the York County Community Foundation. "And they are always around tables and adding their expertise to helping our community grow.”

Conover says Tim Kinsley sat on the York County Community Foundation’s board for 12 years. He helped distribute millions of dollars in grants to various community groups and organizations. He also continued the family tradition of serving with the Community Foundation.

“Bob Kinsley was involved of getting our structure in place, Anne Kinsley was a leader in the organization, and Tim Kinsley became very involved in the last decade or so," said Conover.

Jon and Tim were also involved in the family’s many philanthropic efforts. The family donates to projects such as education, land preservation, and even the rail trail.

“The Rail Trail Authority is fortunate to be the recipient of the benefactors and the construction work the Kinsley organization has done," said Frank Krempf, a chairman with the York County Rail Trail Authority.

Despite Jon and Tim’s untimely passing, the Kinsley family will continue to be staples in the York community.