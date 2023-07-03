Business boom for fireworks in Pa. ahead of Independence Day

Pennsylvania's fireworks laws are different than neighboring states, attracting many people to buy them in the commonwealth.

NEW FREEDOM, Pa. — It’s not an exaggeration to say business at Sky King Fireworks in York County is booming.

Store Manager Justin Ballew says the Fourth of July weekend is one of their busiest weekends of the year.

"This is our Super Bowl," Ballew said. "This is what we like to do."

Sky King Fireworks anticipates a rush ahead of the fourth, and not just from people within the Commonwealth.

"We have visitors from Virginia, Baltimore, Delaware," Ballew stated. "All sorts of states."

Virginia residents Lawrence and Andre drove more than an hour to buy fireworks in Pa.

"You know, they got the fireworks down the way but they don’t shoot in the air," Lawrence expressed. "We come to get the big bang."

Pennsylvania’s laws are different, and looser, than neighboring states. This draws a crowd and leads to long lines at Sky King Fireworks every year in the days leading up to Independence Day.

"Down there, you can’t get it in bulk. You got to get it individually," Andre said. "Here they got more variety."

In Maryland, only some sparklers and novelty items are allowed under state law. Tyrone Vaughn makes the trip up from the Baltimore area each Fourth of July weekend to get what he needs for his show.

"I’ve been coming for 25 years, lighting the backyards up for the kids," Vaughn recalled. "It’s nothing you can describe. I wouldn't want to miss it. I love the Fourth of July."

Ballew says no matter where you plan to light your fireworks, it's important to know the laws.

"If you have any local township or borough rules, check with your local township or borough," Ballew reminded FOX43.

Pennsylvania State Police have an FAQ on their website that covers the statewide rules.