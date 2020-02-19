x
Burglary suspect squirted ketchup all over apartment, police say

home-burglary

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a burglary in which a suspect allegedly squirted ketchup all over an apartment.

On February 18 between 5:00 p.m. and 6:45 p.m., an unknown suspect entered an apartment in the 300 block of Lincoln Way West in Chambersburg.

After the suspect entered the apartment, they vandalized the majority of the apartment by squirting ketchup over the walls, floor, and furniture.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary are asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department.