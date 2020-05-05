x
Burger King seeking to hire 250 people across South Central Pennsylvania

A Burger King Franchisee with 35 locations in Lancaster, York, Chambersburg, Reading, and the surrounding areas is hiring for 250 positions.
Burger King Reports Q1 Earnings Up 82 Percent

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — 250 jobs are available at Burger King locations across South Central Pennsylvania.

A Burger King Franchisee with 35 locations in areas including Lancaster, York, Chambersburg, Reading, Red Lion, Hanover, Lititz, and more, is hiring for these positions.

Jobs include managers and crew members with full and part-time positions available.

The search for applicants is taking place digitally via online applications and video interviews.

For those looking for their first job or an entry-level position, GPS Hospitality offers ‘work today, get paid tomorrow’ via Instant Pay app.

Applicants can text ‘GPS’ to 37872 or visit GPS Hospitality's website here to view GPS restaurant locations, open positions and apply online.

