Burger King franchisee with 19 locations across Central Pa. to host job fair to fill over 100 positions

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — GPS Hospitality is set to host a job fair on Tuesday in order to help fill 132 positions at 19 Burger King locations across South Central Pennsylvania.

The company is specifically looking to hire 39 managers and 93 team members for full and part time positions across these 19 locations. If hired, they will join the area teams immediately.

Interested applicants can visit this link to view GPS restaurant locations, open positions, and apply online. Hiring managers will also be on-site to meet with potential applicants and to conduct interviews at these Burger King locations. No appointments are necessary, and qualified applicants may be hired on the spot, according to a release.

Applicants can also apply by texting "GPS" to 37872.

The release also states that GPS Hospitality provides employees with a competitive salary, quality training, flexible hours, and ample opportunities for growth. It also prides itself on its industry-leading bonus plan, which provides rewards and recognition throughout the company, the release states.

Management level employees are also eligible to receive performance-driven monetary bonuses, awards within GPS, and other benefits.

During the first half of time year, GPS awarded more than $1.3M merit-based bonus dollars, and since 2018, the company has offered annual vacation bonuses for full-time team members, the release goes on.

GPS Hospitality is also partnered with Instant Pay through its "Work Today, Get Paid Tomorrow” program, which allows employees to receive up to 50% of their pay the next day.

The following Burger King locations have open positions in South Central Pa.: