West Manchester Township Fire Chief Clifton Laughman estiamted there is about $500,000 to $600,000 in damage

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Grease fire at a West Manchester Township Burger King causes nearly half a million dollars in damage.

Emergency dispatchers say crews were called to the Burger King Resturant at 2199 White Street in West Manchester Township around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Nobody was injured in the fire.

According to West Manchester Township Fire Chief Clifton Laughman said the fire was caused by built-up grease in the ductwork.