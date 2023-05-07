Emergency crews respond to building fire in Lancaster County

According to emergency dispatchers, crews responded to a fire around 5:50 a.m. on July 5.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews have responded to the scene of a reported explosion and building fire in Lancaster County.

According to emergency dispatchers, investigators responded to a commercial building fire along the 900 block of North Colebrook Road near Hossler Road in Rapho Township around 5:50 a.m. on July 5.

It's unclear how the fire began, or if anyone was injured in the blaze.

The American Red Cross of Greater Pa. says that they are assisting six people who were evacuated due to the explosion.

Neighbors reported hearing a big "boom" and a nearby house suffered damage consistent with a nearby explosion.