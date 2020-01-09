Bug-O-Rama returns to Hershey Gardens

The fourth annual Bug-O-Rama runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 13 at Hershey Gardens.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Tarantulas, scorpions and all things bugs will be on display once again at Hershey Gardens for the fourth annual Bug-O-Rama on September 13.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hershey Gardens located at 170 Hotel Road, Hershey, PA.

Live exotic and native insects will be on display, including beetles, millipedes and cockroaches!

Ryan the Bug Man be showcasing his creatures and educating visitors about them.

New this year:

· Carnivorous plant table and take-home craft

· Monarch butterfly tagging demonstration

· Food truck (Sarah's Creamery)

Returning activities include:

· Puppet show in the The Children’s Garden amphitheater, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

· Bug cart

· Story time in the new meditation circle

· Self-guided activities

COVID CHANGES:

To better ensure social distancing and guest safety, visitors will not be able to hold bugs this year.

The majority of activities will take place outdoors and COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed.

Capacity in the Butterfly Atrium is limited and admission is on a first-come, first-served basis.