The World-Famous Budweiser Clydesdales are back in York County!

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The World-Famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be stabled at Flinchbaugh’s Orchard & Farm Market from June 21 to June 26.
The Budweiser Clydesdales are a group of Clydesdale horses used for promotions and commercials by the Anheuser-Busch Brewing Company. There are several "hitches" or teams of horses that travel around the United States.
You can enjoy lunch with the Clydesdales every day this week.
Here is the full schedule:
- June 21, public viewing from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- June 22, public viewing from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- June 23, public viewing from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., one-horse show at Hollywood Casino Whiteford Road 4 to 6 p.m. (over 21 only)
- June 24, public viewing from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., parade in Wrightsville during their 4th Friday Celebration from 4 to 6 p.m.
- June 25, “Fun on the Flinchbaugh Farm," 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. public viewing, food trucks, live music, tractor rides, scavenger hunt, hay bale maze, yard games, beer samplings from 1 to 3 p.m.
- June 26, public viewing from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Farm Show milkshakes