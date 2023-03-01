Bryan Kohberger to be extradited to Idaho following hearing

Kohberger is the suspected killer of four University of Idaho students.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Bryan Kohberger, the suspected killer of four University of Idaho students, appeared in Monroe County Court Tuesday for his extradition hearing.

Kohberger waived his right to extradition in Tuesday's hearing, meaning he will be required to be transported back to Idaho within 10 days, according to Judge Margherita Patti-Worthington.

Kohberger has been in custody at the Monroe County Correctional Facility since Friday morning when he was arrested at his childhood home in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County, according to LaBar.

Investigators believe Kohberger is responsible for murdering four University of Idaho students back in November, traveling back to Monroe County, Pennsylvania, in December, where he was taken into custody early Friday morning on December 30.

Troopers say they utilized 50 tactical assets to take Kohberger into custody that morning.

Kohberger was locked up in the Monroe County Correctional Facility, where he remains until he is transported back to Idaho to face his criminal charges.

After a news conference, we now know that state police became involved in this investigation after they were contacted by the FBI.

They would not say exactly when they were contacted.

But they do say that they obtained several warrants before arresting Kophberger at his home in the Indian Mountain Lake Estates development.

Several tactical services were used in his apprehension in the early hours of Friday morning, including the state police PSP specialty emergency response team.

"Those arrangements are being discussed right now as well as the logistics. The court order says, those of you who heard it today, it's within the next ten days, so we're currently working on that," said Maj. Christopher Paris, State Police Region III Commander.

During his hearing Inside the Monroe County Courthouse, Kohberger’s family, mother, father, and two sisters sat by each other, followed by other family and friends.

Kohberger consistently kept looking back at his family.

And at one point, someone from the sheriff’s office walked over tissues for the family members who were crying.

During the hearing, President Judge Margherita Patti Worthington made sure Kohberger understood the seriousness of the crimes against him and made him aware of the rights he was giving up by choosing to waive extradition.

She asked if Kohberger was satisfied with the public defender who was representing him here in Monroe County; he said yes.

She asked if Kohberger uses medication or has a mental health issue that may alter his State.

He said no.

She asked if he was making this decision voluntarily.

He said yes.

After answering these questions, he signed the waiver to secure his extradition back to Idaho.

During a news conference following the hearing, Monroe county officials still would not comment on the evidence in the case.

"Yeah, I can't get into the details, sir, but I can say it involved the defendant's connection with the scene of the crime consisting of four murdered people. So that's the significance of it. There was ample probable cause, for the issuance of the various warrants. I was surprised, really Monroe County, of all places. Um, it hits close to home it's a normal human reaction, I would think, under the circumstances," said 1st Assistant D.A. Michael Mancuso.

Officials in Monroe County have 10 days to make travel arrangements and get him back to Idaho, where he faces murder charges.

