The affected roads have since been reopened, according to Lancaster County dispatch.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 6:15 p.m.: The roads have since been reopened, according to Lancaster County dispatch.

Previously: A vehicle fire that spread into the brush shut down a section of Route 322 in Lebanon County.

The fire, which was dispatched around 12:50 p.m., occurred along Route 322, just east of Route 72 according to Lebanon County dispatch.