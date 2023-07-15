Broad Street Market hosts fundraiser for vendors affected by fire

Supporters came to the Broad Street Market to donate money and write messages of hope for vendors effected by the fire.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Christmas Spirit was in the humid, July air on Saturday, as people came together to spread joy and hope for the Broad Street Market and its vendors.

“A lot of these folks have been here for over 20 years serving the community," said Tanis Monroy, director of the Broad Street Market. "Now it seems like the community wants to serve them.”

Monroy said he was amazed to see outpouring of community support throughout the week. During the market's Christmas in July event, people donated money and wrote messages of hope for the vendors effected by the devastating fire on Monday.

“It really gave the brick vendors some hope to know that people are still here for them," said Monroy.

Donnie Farner, the owner of the Doggie Delights Bakery, said he was devastated during the fire. He said loyal customers and community members have been going above and beyond to support his business.

“The tarp over there, when you go read it, you look at (the messages) and start crying," said Farner. “(Our customers) have been buying twice as much stuff as they normally buy, and every now and then they’ve been slipping extra money in the tip jar, which really does help.”

People who came out on Saturday believe that helping the market and its vendors should be a top priority for the City of Harrisburg.

“This building is so important to the community, not just for those who don’t work here and come on the weekends to participate, but for the people who live in this community and make their livelihoods here," said Chris Gibson, who came to the Broad Street Market with his wife.

While the Broad Street Market continues to pick up the pieces, supporters say they will continue to have the vendor’s backs.