Want to sound off on the proposed toll for the I-83 South Bridge? Here's your chance

PennDOT is holding two in-person public open houses on November 9 & 10
Credit: WPMT

The public can now share their opinions in person to PennDOT on the proposal to toll the popular I-83 South Bridge that carries traffic to and from Harrisburg. It's part of a larger plan that would also toll 8 other bridges in the state.

PennDOT is holding an open house November 9 from 1-7 pm at the Harrisburg Mall on 3501 Paxton St on the first floor across from Wells Fargo Bank. A second open house will then take place November 10 from 1-7 pm at the Penn Harris Hotel on 1150 Camp Hill Bypass in Camp Hill.

PennDOT is also accepting public comments on the project online through November 24 at 11:59 pm.

• Email: i83SouthBridge@pa.gov

• Hotline: (717) 743-1005

• Mail: PennDOT District 8, I-83 South Bridge Project, Attn: Derek Mitch, 2140 Herr Street, Harrisburg, PA 17103

PennDOT has offered an on-demand virtual public meeting on the I-83 South Bridge project that can be accessed here.

PennDOT claims the I-83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge is aging and no longer meets current design standards. 

The proposed tolls for drivers could range from $1-2 for vehicles charged through EZPass or Toll by Plate.The cost for commercial vehicles is expected to exceed that.

   

