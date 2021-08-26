Bridge deck repairs planned for Aug. 28 on George N. Wade Memorial Bridge

The work is being done to repair joints and deck spalls between the Enola/Marysville exit in Cumberland County and the Front Street exit in Dauphin County.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Northbound Interstate 81 will be restricted to one lane on Aug. 28 on the George N. Wade Memorial Bridge, which spans the Susquehanna River, according to a press release.

The right and center lanes will be closed from approximately 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.; the left lane will remain open.

Motorists should expect delays and seek alternative routes or plan extra time for their travels, according to the Pa. Department of Transportation.