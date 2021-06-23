Bridge deck repairs planned for June 26 on I-81 between Cumberland and Dauphin counties

Traffic will be restricted to a single lane between the Enola/Marysville Exit in Cumberland County and the Front Street Exit in Dauphin County from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Northbound Interstate 81 has repairs scheduled for this Saturday, June 26 on the George North Wade Memorial Bridge between Cumberland and Dauphin counties. Specifically, traffic will be restricted to a single lane between the Enola/Marysville Exit in Cumberland County and the Front Street Exit in Dauphin County.

The lane restriction will be in place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and motorists can expect delays and are advised to plan accordingly. The right and center lanes will be closed, but the left lane will remain open during these times.

PennDOT has reminded travelers to "be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews," according to a press release.