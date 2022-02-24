Lebanon County bridge rehabilitation project to start next week

Construction will begin on Route 22 in Union Township on Feb. 28. The project is not expected to impact traffic patterns.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A bridge rehabilitation project will begin on Route 22 in Lebanon County on Feb. 28, weather permitting.

The bridge is on Kevins Run at Yingst Drive in Union Township, and officials do not anticipate any disruptions to traffic in the area since the work will occur off the road. However, a flagger may be present on Yingst Drive throughout the process if needed.

According to a PennDOT press release, "the project consists of rehabilitating the existing concrete arch culvert with a corrugated structural aluminum arch plate liner and minor roadway work."

The rehabilitation is part of a larger project that aims to improve three concrete arch culverts in Lebanon County. According to the PennDOT press release, two other bridges with the same design, "Route 72 over a tributary to Swatara Creek in Union Township and Route 22 over Indiantown Run in East Hanover Township," will also undergo a rehabilitation process in the future.